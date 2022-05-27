Nuggets C Nikola Jokic Still Plans to Sign $260M Supermax

When former Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly left for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, there was speculation that it could affect Jokic’s decision to sign a supermax deal with Denver. However, Jokic still seems on track to sign an extension with the team.
Jokic led the Nuggets in every category during the regular season, averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.9 blocks. He continued that dominance into the postseason with 31 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.
