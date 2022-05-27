Nuggets C Nikola Jokic Still Plans to Sign $260M Supermax

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic plans to sign a $260 million supermax deal with the team.

When former Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly left for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, there was speculation that it could affect Jokic’s decision to sign a supermax deal with Denver. However, Jokic still seems on track to sign an extension with the team.

Jokic led the Nuggets in every category during the regular season, averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.9 blocks. He continued that dominance into the postseason with 31 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

Jokic won his second consecutive regular-season MVP award in 2021-22 and was an easy All-NBA first-team selection.

Denver finished sixth in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record and was eliminated from the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors.

