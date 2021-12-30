Nuggets’ COVID Woes Continue as Jeff Green and others enter health and safety protocols

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Nuggets’ Jeff Green, Bones Hyland, and Zeke Nnaji entered health and safety protocols on Thursday.

With more COVID tests to follow, Denver could struggle to meet the requirement of eight available players for tonight’s game against the Warriors. At the moment, the game remains on the NBA schedule, and the Nuggets are as high as a 5.5-point home underdog.

As for the total, it’s currently as high as 214.5, with sharp bettors taking a position on the under.

Denver’s dealt with multiple injuries this season, but it remains one game above .500 with a 17-16 record. And with plenty of parity in the middle of the Western Conference standings, the Nuggets are still holding on to the fifth playoff spot.

