Nuggets G Jamal Murray Listed Questionable vs. Trail Blazers

Murray entered the day with a probable tag, and a downgrade is never a good sign on gameday. He has been listed with this ankle ailment for about a week now, so it’s slightly concerning that it seems to have worsened recently. The Nuggets will want to keep an eye down the road when considering his health, but would also love to hang on to the top seed out West as we enter the back-end of the NBA season. Keep an eye out for any updates on Murray’s status as we get closer to tip-off.
In 2022, Murray has averaged 18.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in 36 starts. If he can’t suit up, expect Bones Hyland – who is also questionable – to step into his role.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Odds
The Denver Nuggets are currently six-point favorites against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday with the total set at 237, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
