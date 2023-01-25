Nuggets Making Charge as NBA Title Contender in West

Bettors haven’t had an issue backing the Denver Nuggets in the futures market, as their price gets more in line with their status in the standings, which is atop the Western Conference with a 34-14 record.

BetMGM NBA Futures Line Movement (Open –> Current)

Celtics +650 –> +400

Bucks +800 –> +550

Nuggets +1400 –> +800

BetMGM NBA Futures Insights: Highest Ticket%

Nuggets 13.1%

Warriors 11.4%

Celtics 10.6%

BetMGM NBA Futures Insights: Highest Handle%

Warriors 20.8%

Nuggets 16.2%

Celtics 9.8%

Nikola Jokic is again having an MVP-caliber season, and at -145, he’s on the path to winning his third straight. The Nuggets’ star is averaging nearly a triple-double and continues to improve, which is difficult to fathom, considering he’s won the last two MVP Awards.

With Jokic alongside a healthy Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets are a real threat to take home the franchise’s first NBA title. They bolstered their depth and defense in the offseason, which has helped propel them to the best record in the Western Conference, second in the NBA.

With their elite standing past the midway point of the season, Denver has been making their fair share of noise in the NBA Championship futures market. The Nuggets opened the campaign with +1400 odds to win it all, and after sitting at +900 last week, have since been bet down again to +800. Their +800 odds now have them in a tie for the third-shortest odds.

The Nuggets have generated the highest ticket and second-highest handle percentage to win the NBA title. Denver currently occupies 13.1% of tickets, in addition to 16.2% of the handle, which indicates there have been bigger money bets on them.

Bettors still have faith in the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, who’ve drawn in 11.4% of tickets and the highest handle percentage at 20.8%. Golden State has seen even bigger money bets come in than the Nuggets.

With the interest that the Nuggets have already generated, they’re currently listed as the book’s biggest liability to win the NBA Championship.