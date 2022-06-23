Nuggets PG Monte Morris 'Unlikely' to be Traded Thursday

Morris has generated considerable trade interest around the league, with the Washington Wizards emerging as one of the likely suitors.
The 26-year-old is presumably expendable, with Denver welcoming back a healthy Jamal Murray in addition to the team’s desire for fellow point guard Bones Hyland to take on a larger role. Reports also surfaced Thursday that star center Nikola Jokic is pushing the Nuggets’ front office to acquire Serbian PG Vasilije Micic from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Morris enjoyed a breakout season for the Nuggets in 2021-22. Filling in for the injured Murray, Morris started 74 of the Nuggets’ 75 games, setting career-highs in points (12.6 PPG), rebounds (3.0 RPG), and assists (4.4 APG).
Denver currently holds the 21st overall selection in Thursday’s NBA Draft.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Nuggets at +2100 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.