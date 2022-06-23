Nuggets PG Monte Morris 'Unlikely' to be Traded Thursday

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, it is “highly unlikely” Nuggets point guard Monte Morris is traded Thursday night.

Morris has generated considerable trade interest around the league, with the Washington Wizards emerging as one of the likely suitors.

The 26-year-old is presumably expendable, with Denver welcoming back a healthy Jamal Murray in addition to the team’s desire for fellow point guard Bones Hyland to take on a larger role. Reports also surfaced Thursday that star center Nikola Jokic is pushing the Nuggets’ front office to acquire Serbian PG Vasilije Micic from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Morris enjoyed a breakout season for the Nuggets in 2021-22. Filling in for the injured Murray, Morris started 74 of the Nuggets’ 75 games, setting career-highs in points (12.6 PPG), rebounds (3.0 RPG), and assists (4.4 APG).

Denver currently holds the 21st overall selection in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

