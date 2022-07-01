Nuggets sign Bruce Brown to 2-Year Contract

According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, the Denver Nuggets have signed free agent guard Bruce Brown to a two-year contract worth a little over $13 million. The deal also includes a second-year player option.

Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 1, 2022

A former second-round pick of the Detroit Pistons in 2018, Brown played two seasons in Motown before spending the past two years in Brooklyn. He was a key piece of the Nets rotation, particularly this past season. Brown appeared in 72 games for Brooklyn in 2021-22, averaging 9.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 2.1 APG while shooting 40.4 % from three-point land. The 25-year-old was also one of the Nets’ premier defenders, showcasing an ability to guard multiple positions.

In Denver, Brown will likely serve as a backup on the wing to Michael Porter Jr. and to recent acquisition Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who the Nuggets acquired from the Washington Wizards this week. While not the best landing spot for his fantasy value, Brown could be a potential stash candidate given Porter Jr’s injury history.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Nuggets’ 2022-23 NBA Championship odds set at +2400.