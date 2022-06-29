Nuggets Trading Monte Morris, Will Barton to Wizards

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets are finalizing a trade that will send point guard Monte Morris and shooting guard Will Barton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

Long in the market for an upgrade at point guard, the Wizards were one of several teams rumored to be interested in trading for Morris before last week’s NBA Draft. Filling in for an injured Jamal Murray, Morris started 74 games for the Nuggets last season, posting career-high averages in points (12.6 PPG), assists (4.4 APG), and rebounds (3.0 RPG). The 27-year-old could provide solid fantasy value if he earns the starting job.

Meanwhile, Barton started all 71 games he appeared in for the Nuggets in 2021-22, averaging 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest. Denver’s all-time leader in three-point field goals made, the 31-year-old should remain a starter in Washington.

As for Caldwell-Pope, he averaged 13.2 points while starting 77 games in his first and only season with the Wiz. The 29-year-old is also a sound defensive player and will compete for the Nuggets’ starting shooting guard spot.

Finally, a career backup, Smith appeared in just 28 games for Washington last season, averaging 6.3 PPG, 2.2 RPG, and 3.8 APG.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Nuggets’ 2022-23 NBA Championship odds set at +2300.