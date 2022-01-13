Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Brooklyn blew out the Thunder 120-96 in their first meeting back in November, comfortably covering a -9.5 spread on the road. Steve Nash’s group will be on the second night of a back-to-back, while Oklahoma City is on one day’s rest.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets NBA Game Information

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Predictions and Picks

The Nets return home following their most impressive victory of the season last night – a 138-112 demolishing of the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 27 points, while James Harden notched a 25 point, 16 assist double-double. It was a much-needed statement, as the Nets had won just two of their past seven games. They’ll look to keep the momentum going against a struggling Thunder squad and earn their second straight win, something they haven’t done since December 25 and 27.

Oklahoma City comes in losers of five straight, the most recent a 122-118 defeat to the Washington Wizards. Of those five losses, the team has been held under 100 points in three of them, continuing a season-long trend. The Thunder enter tonight’s contest ranked 29th in offensive efficiency and last in points per game (100.0). However, there is some hope, as they will be matched up against a Nets defense that has allowed opponents to score 110 or more points in each of their past eight games. Whether Mark Daigneault and company can take advantage is another question.

On the injury front, Brooklyn will be without several key pieces in Durant (rest), Kyrie Irving (unvaccinated), Patty Mills (rest) and Joe Harris (ankle). In addition, Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) and LaMarcus Aldridge (foot) are set to be game-time decisions. One should also keep an eye on the status of Harden, who continues to battle a left knee hyperextension, but as of now appears on track to play. The Thunder will be missing Isaiah Roby (health and safety protocols) and Kenrich Williams (health and safety protocols).

While the Nets won’t be at full strength, and have been surprisingly poor against the number this season (15-24-1), we still like them to cover the -5.5 spread based on our model’s expected margin of victory of +7.8. Our fair money line of Brooklyn at -297 also makes the current -220 a relatively safe play. As for the game total of 217.0 we lean towards the over with a projection of 220.3.

Note: Our recommendations for tonight’s contest are contingent on Harden being good to go. Confirmation of his status is obviously crucial.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000