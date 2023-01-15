BETTING NBA
12:51 PM, January 15, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/15

Date: 01/15/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +5   -110   O 230.5   -110   +176  
 Current +5.5   -110   228.5   -110   +190  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -5   -110   U 230.5   -110   -210  
 Current -5.5   -110   228.5   -110   -225  

Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   15.7 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   13.9 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SG  Isaiah Joe   7.0 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. PG  Kyrie Irving   26.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
2. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.8 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   7.5 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
4. SF  Royce ONeale   9.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. SF  T.J. Warren   10.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SG  Seth Curry   9.3 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 CHI +4.5 233.0 124-110
Thu, Jan 12 PHI +9.5 234.0 133-114
Tue, Jan 10 MIA +2.0 220.5 112-111
Sun, Jan 08 DAL -4.0 227.0 120-109
Fri, Jan 06 WAS -1.0 231.5 127-110

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 12 BOS +1.0 225.5 109-98
Sun, Jan 08 MIA -2.5 223.0 102-101
Fri, Jan 06 NO -4.5 231.0 108-102
Wed, Jan 04 CHI -5.0 234.5 121-112
Mon, Jan 02 SA -12.0 236.5 139-103