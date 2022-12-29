BETTING NBA
11:50 AM, December 29, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/29

Date: 12/29/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +1.5   -112   O 239.5   -110   +100  
 Current +1   -108   239.5   -110   +100  
Charlotte Hornets  Open -1.5   -110   U 239.5   -110   -118  
 Current -1   -112   239.5   -110   -118  

Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   14.6 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   13.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.1 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. PF  Darius Bazley   5.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   20.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   10.1 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
4. SF  Gordon Hayward   14.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. PF  P.J. Washington   14.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. PF  Jalen McDaniels   10.6 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 SA -7.0 236.5 130-114
Fri, Dec 23 NO -2.5 233.0 128-125
Wed, Dec 21 POR +3.5 234.5 101-98
Mon, Dec 19 POR +4.5 231.5 123-121
Sat, Dec 17 MEM +11.0 229.5 115-109

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 GS +5.0 240.0 110-105
Mon, Dec 26 POR +5.0 238.0 124-113
Fri, Dec 23 LAL +3.0 243.5 134-130
Wed, Dec 21 LAC +9.0 229.0 126-105
Mon, Dec 19 SAC +10.0 241.5 125-119

Betting Insights:

  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder since the start of 2020/2021