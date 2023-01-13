BETTING NBA
12:11 PM, January 13, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/13

Date: 01/13/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +5.5   -110   O 234.5   -108   +205  
 Current +4.5   -108   234.5   -108   +164  
Chicago Bulls  Open -5.5   -110   U 234.5   -112   -250  
 Current -4.5   -112   234.5   -112   -196  

Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   15.5 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.0 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. PF  Jaylin Williams   3.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. SG  Zach LaVine   23.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.9 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
3. PF  Patrick Williams   9.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SG  Coby White   7.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Alex Caruso   5.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 12 PHI +9.5 234.0 133-114
Tue, Jan 10 MIA +2.0 220.5 112-111
Sun, Jan 08 DAL -4.0 227.0 120-109
Fri, Jan 06 WAS -1.0 231.5 127-110
Wed, Jan 04 ORL -1.5 230.5 126-115

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 WAS -1.5 228.5 100-97
Mon, Jan 09 BOS +8.5 235.5 107-99
Sat, Jan 07 UTA +2.5 239.5 126-118
Fri, Jan 06 PHI +5.0 233.0 126-112
Wed, Jan 04 BKN +5.0 234.5 121-112

Betting Insights:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls since the start of 2020/2021