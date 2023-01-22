BETTING NBA
10:52 AM, January 22, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/22/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +5   -110   O 236.5   -110   +180  
 Current +6   -110   236   -110   +215  
Denver Nuggets  Open -5   -110   U 236.5   -110   -215  
 Current -6   -110   236   -110   -260  

Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   16.0 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SG  Isaiah Joe   7.9 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.1 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   18.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.8 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.2 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. PG  Bones Hyland   12.6 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 SAC +5.5 244.5 118-113
Wed, Jan 18 IND -3.5 238.5 126-106
Sun, Jan 15 BKN +4.5 229.5 112-102
Fri, Jan 13 CHI +4.5 233.0 124-110
Thu, Jan 12 PHI +9.5 234.0 133-114

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 IND -6.5 236.5 134-111
Wed, Jan 18 MIN -9.0 241.5 122-118
Tue, Jan 17 POR -5.5 238.5 122-113
Sun, Jan 15 ORL -11.0 234.0 119-116
Fri, Jan 13 LAC +4.5 222.0 115-103

Betting Insights:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Denver Nuggets are 12-5 (.706) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder off a win over their last 17 games