BETTING NBA
12:22 PM, February 1, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/01

Date: 02/01/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open -6   -110   O 230.5   -110   -255  
 Current -5.5   -108   232.5   -110   -210  
Houston Rockets  Open +6   -110   U 230.5   -110   +210  
 Current +5.5   -112   232.5   -110   +176  

Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   16.1 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. SF  Jalen Williams   12.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.6 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. SG  Isaiah Joe   7.9 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SG  Aaron Wiggins   6.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. C  Alperen Sengn   15.5 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.9 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.2 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. SF  Eric Gordon   12.5 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. SF  JaeSean Tate   7.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
6. SF  Tari Eason   8.4 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 GS +5.0 242.5 128-120
Fri, Jan 27 CLE -1.0 222.0 112-100
Wed, Jan 25 ATL +1.0 238.5 137-132
Sun, Jan 22 DEN +3.0 232.5 101-99
Fri, Jan 20 SAC +5.5 244.5 118-113

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 DET +6.0 236.0 117-114
Thu, Jan 26 CLE +8.0 217.0 113-95
Wed, Jan 25 WAS +2.0 233.5 108-103
Mon, Jan 23 MIN +6.0 233.0 119-114
Sat, Jan 21 MIN +8.0 239.5 113-104