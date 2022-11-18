BETTING NBA
12:16 PM, November 18, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/18

Date: 11/18/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +6.5   -110   O 233.5   -110   +210  
 Current +6   -110   230.5   -110   +190  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -6.5   -110   U 233.5   -110   -255  
 Current -6   -110   230.5   -110   -230  

Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   32.3 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   14.5 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. PF  Aleksej Pokuevski   9.8 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SF  Kenrich Williams   6.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. SG  Aaron Wiggins   5.9 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   29.3 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   7.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists
3. SF  Dillon Brooks   15.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   6.5 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. SG  John Konchar   6.9 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. PF  Brandon Clarke   10.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 WAS +5.0 229.5 121-120
Mon, Nov 14 BOS +12.0 229.0 126-122
Sun, Nov 13 NY +5.0 227.5 145-135
Fri, Nov 11 TOR +5.0 219.5 132-113
Wed, Nov 09 MIL +1.0 213.0 136-132

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 15 NO +1.5 224.0 113-102
Sun, Nov 13 WAS +2.0 217.5 102-92
Fri, Nov 11 MIN -4.0 233.5 114-103
Wed, Nov 09 SA -6.0 234.5 124-122
Mon, Nov 07 BOS +3.5 231.0 109-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-3 (.500) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder at home since the start of 2020/2021