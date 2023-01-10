BETTING NBA
12:01 PM, January 10, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/10

Date: 01/10/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: FTX Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +4.5   -110   O 224.5   -110   +166  
 Current +3.5   -110   224   -110   +146  
Miami Heat  Open -4.5   -110   U 224.5   -110   -198  
 Current -3.5   -110   224   -110   -174  

Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   15.3 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PG  Tre Mann   8.8 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   21.4 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
2. SG  Tyler Herro   21.2 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
3. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.6 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
4. SG  Victor Oladipo   10.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. SG  Max Strus   13.0 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. PG  Gabe Vincent   8.0 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 DAL -4.0 227.0 120-109
Fri, Jan 06 WAS -1.0 231.5 127-110
Wed, Jan 04 ORL -1.5 230.5 126-115
Tue, Jan 03 BOS +11.5 228.5 150-117
Sat, Dec 31 PHI +2.5 225.5 115-96

 

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 BKN +2.5 223.0 102-101
Fri, Jan 06 PHO +0.5 210.0 104-96
Wed, Jan 04 LAL -8.5 224.5 112-109
Mon, Jan 02 LAC -1.5 218.5 110-100
Sat, Dec 31 UTA +4.5 225.0 126-123

Betting Insights:

  • The Miami Heat are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder since the start of 2020/2021