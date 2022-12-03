BETTING NBA
12:25 PM, December 3, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/03/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +4   -108   O 232.5   -110   +150  
 Current +5.5   -114   232.5   -110   +180  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -4   -112   U 232.5   -110   -178  
 Current -5.5   -106   232.5   -110   -215  

Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   14.4 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   10.7 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PF  Aleksej Pokusevski   9.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. C  Jeremiah Robinson-Earl   8.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   22.9 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   13.6 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   14.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   6.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 SA -3.0 230.0 119-111
Mon, Nov 28 NO +6.0 232.5 105-101
Sat, Nov 26 HOU -2.0 231.5 118-105
Fri, Nov 25 CHI +3.0 232.5 123-119
Wed, Nov 23 DEN +1.0 229.5 131-126

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 MEM +3.0 232.0 109-101
Mon, Nov 28 WAS +1.0 227.5 142-127
Sun, Nov 27 GS +2.0 237.5 137-114
Fri, Nov 25 CHA -6.0 226.5 110-108
Wed, Nov 23 IND -1.5 238.0 115-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder off a win over their last 9 games
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder off a win over their last 14 games