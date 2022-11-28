BETTING NBA
04:47 PM, November 28, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/28

Date: 11/28/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +6.5   -110   O 231   -110   +220  
 Current +4.5   -110   231   -110   +166  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -6.5   -110   U 231   -110   -270  
 Current -4.5   -110   231   -110   -198  

Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   14.8 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. PF  Aleksej Pokusevski   9.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
4. SF  Luguentz Dort   13.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SF  Jalen Williams   9.9 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PF  Darius Bazley   6.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PF  Zion Williamson   22.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. PG  Jose Alvarado   8.3 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.2 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   11.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   9.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SF  Herbert Jones   10.4 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 26 HOU -2.0 231.5 118-105
Fri, Nov 25 CHI +3.0 232.5 123-119
Wed, Nov 23 DEN +1.0 229.5 131-126
Mon, Nov 21 NY -1.5 228.5 129-119
Fri, Nov 18 MEM +6.5 230.0 121-110

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 MEM +2.5 227.0 132-111
Wed, Nov 23 SA -5.5 228.0 129-110
Mon, Nov 21 GS -10.5 227.0 128-83
Fri, Nov 18 BOS +3.5 227.0 117-109
Wed, Nov 16 CHI -1.5 226.5 124-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 3 games vs. the New Orleans Pelicans
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 3 games vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road off a loss