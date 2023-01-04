BETTING NBA
12:55 PM, January 4, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/04

Date: 01/04/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +2   -110   O 229   -110   +110  
 Current +1.5   -112   229   -110   -104  
Orlando Magic  Open -2   -110   U 229   -110   -130  
 Current -1.5   -108   229   -110   -112  

Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   15.3 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. SG  Aaron Wiggins   6.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   20.9 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. PG  Markelle Fultz   11.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   16.0 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
4. PG  Cole Anthony   12.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
5. C  Mo Bamba   7.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SG  Gary Harris   9.7 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 03 BOS +11.5 228.5 150-117
Sat, Dec 31 PHI +2.5 225.5 115-96
Thu, Dec 29 CHA +2.5 238.5 121-113
Tue, Dec 27 SA -7.0 236.5 130-114
Fri, Dec 23 NO -2.5 233.0 128-125

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 WAS +4.5 226.5 119-100
Wed, Dec 28 DET -1.0 229.5 121-101
Tue, Dec 27 LAL -3.0 236.5 129-110
Fri, Dec 23 SA -6.0 227.5 133-113
Wed, Dec 21 HOU +1.0 223.5 116-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic over their last 9 games