BETTING NBA
11:32 AM, January 12, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/12/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +10   -110   O 231   -110   +385  
 Current +10   -106   231.5   -110   +360  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -10   -110   U 231   -110   -500  
 Current -10   -114   231.5   -110   -460  

Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   15.3 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.6 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Mike Muscala   5.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.6 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.8 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 11.0 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   21.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   16.4 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. PG  Shake Milton   10.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 10 MIA +2.0 220.5 112-111
Sun, Jan 08 DAL -4.0 227.0 120-109
Fri, Jan 06 WAS -1.0 231.5 127-110
Wed, Jan 04 ORL -1.5 230.5 126-115
Tue, Jan 03 BOS +11.5 228.5 150-117

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 10 DET -14.5 225.0 147-116
Sun, Jan 08 DET -5.5 229.5 123-111
Fri, Jan 06 CHI -5.0 233.0 126-112
Wed, Jan 04 IND -5.0 233.0 129-126
Mon, Jan 02 NO -5.5 229.0 120-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder since the start of 2020/2021