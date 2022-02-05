Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Model Breakdown The Oklahoma City Thunder have won three straight, but are still kicking it at the bottom of the Western Conference while the Sacramento Kings are only half a game ahead of the Thunder thanks to a 2-8 record over their past ten.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings NBA Game Information

OKC (17-34) SAC (19-35) Date: 02/05/2022 Time: 10:00 p.m. Venue: Golden 1 Center

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Oklahoma City Thunder (220) vs. Sacramento Kings (-270) Moneyline (Current): Oklahoma City Thunder ( 215 ) vs. Sacramento Kings ( -260 ) Spread (Open): Oklahoma City Thunder (6.5) vs. Sacramento Kings (-6.5) Spread (Current): Oklahoma City Thunder ( 7 ) vs. Sacramento Kings ( -7 ) Game Total (Open): 217.5 Game Total (Current): 216

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Oklahoma City Thunder ( 50000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Sacramento Kings ( 50000 )

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Oklahoma City Thunder (49.10%) vs. Sacramento Kings (50.90%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: OKC – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: OKC – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Game News and Notes

Oklahoma City is second to last in the West and 8-18 on the road. They’re coming off a 96-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, as Luguentz Dort had the team-high for the fourth game in a row with 23 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in scoring averaging 22.7 points to go along with 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. However, Gilgeous-Alexander has been sidelined since January 29 with an ankle injury. Dort is second on the team in scoring, averaging 16.8 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Kings are 13th in the West and 13-16 at home. They’re coming off a 126-114 loss to the Warriors. Davion Mitchell had a game-high 26 points and eight assists. De’Aaron Fox leads the team in scoring, averaging 21 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. However, Fox is questionable for Saturday’s game due to an ankle injury.

Sacramento is 13th in NBA scoring, averaging 109.4 points, while Oklahoma is last at 101.1. On the other side of the ball, the Thunder are 11th, allowing 107.3 points per game, while the Kings are 29th at 114.7. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 216, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 223.9.

Against the spread, the Thunder are 32-17-2 and 17-9 on the road, while the Kings are 24-30 and 14-15 at home. One trend to watch is OKC is 3-0-1 ATS in their past four games following a win.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes the Thunder in this matchup. According to the model, Oklahoma City has a 49.10 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of +104, and an expected point margin of -0.3. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has the Thunder at +215 on the moneyline and +7 on the spread.

The model recommends the Thunder’s moneyline and spread, giving both wagers five-star ratings. It also expects this game to exceed the total of 216 with a projected combined score closer to 223.9, giving the over five stars as well.