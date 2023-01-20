BETTING NBA
01:12 PM, January 20, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/20/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +3   -112   O 239   -110   +126  
 Current +3.5   -110   239   -110   +134  
Sacramento Kings  Open -3   -108   U 239   -110   -148  
 Current -3.5   -110   239   -110   -158  

Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   16.0 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SG  Isaiah Joe   7.5 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.9 Points, 12.6 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   24.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
3. SF  Harrison Barnes   15.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.7 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. PF  Keegan Murray   11.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. SG  Malik Monk   13.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 IND -3.5 238.5 126-106
Sun, Jan 15 BKN +4.5 229.5 112-102
Fri, Jan 13 CHI +4.5 233.0 124-110
Thu, Jan 12 PHI +9.5 234.0 133-114
Tue, Jan 10 MIA +2.0 220.5 112-111

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 LAL +2.5 244.0 116-111
Sun, Jan 15 SA -6.5 246.5 132-119
Fri, Jan 13 HOU -9.5 238.0 139-114
Wed, Jan 11 HOU -9.0 236.0 135-115
Mon, Jan 09 ORL -6.5 237.5 136-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Sacramento Kings are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Sacramento Kings are 12-5 (.706) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder off two or more days rest over their last 17 games
  • The Sacramento Kings are 17-8 (.680) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder over their last 25 games