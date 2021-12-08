Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Roll with OKC in a high-scoring affair

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/08

The Toronto Raptors continue their homestand tonight as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first meeting between the teams this season.

OKC rebounded from its historic 73-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, rallying from 16 points down to defeat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Monday. The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak and was just their second in the past 10 games.

This will be a homecoming for Thunder starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, returning to their native Canada. Gilgeous-Alexander, born in Toronto, Ontario, leads the team in scoring (21.7 PPG) and is coming off a stellar 30-point, 13 assist performance against Detroit. Dort is enjoying a breakout year, averaging career highs in points (17.3), rebounds (4.0), and assists (1.9).

Offense has been hard to come by for this young OKC squad. Mark Daigneault’s group is last in both offensive rating and points per game (98.8). The defense hasn’t been as bad, but still sits 18th in defensive rating, and 19th in points allowed (108).

Despite the Thunder’s struggles, they’ve been surprisingly good against the spread this season. OKC is 14-9 against the number, including a 7-2 mark in its past nine road games. The Thunder are also 9-2 against the spread in their previous 11 against teams with a losing record.

The Raptors come into tonight winners of two straight (both at home). While it’s a step in the right direction, Toronto is still just 4-8 on its home floor.

Much like OKC, Nick Nurse’s squad has had its struggles offensively. The Raps are 23rd in points per game at 104.8, which drops to 102.2 at home. Defensively, Toronto is ninth in points allowed (105.1), but if they can’t get shots to fall and allow the Thunder to hang around, an upset could be on the horizon. It also doesn’t help that the Raptors are just 10-14 against the spread (3-9 at home).

Given the Raptors’ home struggles and OKC’s strong performance against the spread, our model sees potential value in the Thunder this evening. In addition to the model’s +237 fair moneyline, the 7.5 spread is over a full point more than our expected margin of 6.3. Bank on a Raps letdown and roll with Oklahoma City. Take a look toward the over as well, as the model has a projected total of 217.1, more than 10 points higher than the current over/under.

