BETTING NBA
02:57 PM, November 16, 2022

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/16

Date: 11/16/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Capital One Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +4.5   -110   O 226   -110   +156  
 Current +5   -110   230   -110   +168  
Washington Wizards  Open -4.5   -110   U 226   -110   -188  
 Current -5   -110   230   -110   -200  

Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.5 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   14.8 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. PF  Aleksej Pokuevski   9.9 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SF  Jalen Williams   8.4 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SF  Kenrich Williams   5.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   20.5 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
2. SG  Bradley Beal   21.6 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. PF  Kyle Kuzma   18.4 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   8.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
5. SF  Deni Avdija   6.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SG  Will Barton   9.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 14 BOS +12.0 229.0 126-122
Sun, Nov 13 NY +5.0 227.5 145-135
Fri, Nov 11 TOR +5.0 219.5 132-113
Wed, Nov 09 MIL +1.0 213.0 136-132
Mon, Nov 07 DET -2.0 223.5 112-103

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 13 MEM -2.0 217.5 102-92
Sat, Nov 12 UTA +4.0 221.0 121-112
Thu, Nov 10 DAL +6.0 209.0 113-105
Mon, Nov 07 CHA +2.0 213.5 108-100
Sun, Nov 06 MEM +9.5 225.0 103-97

Betting Insights:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Washington Wizards on the road