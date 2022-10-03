Orioles Closer Felix Bautista Out For Rest of Season

The Baltimore Orioles will go the rest of the way without their closer in the midst of a breakout campaign. Felix Bautista will be shut down for the remainder of the season with a left knee issue. The O’s placed Bautista on the 15-day injured list retroactive to October 1st, which officially ends his season.

Bautista broke out as the Orioles stopper after Jorge López was shipped to the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline. The 27-year-old picked up 15 saves for Baltimore, with 12 coming in August and September. Bautista also added 88 strikeouts in 65.2 innings, with a 2.19 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and a .167 opponent’s batting average. The rookie hurler will surely get some votes for AL Rookie of the Year.

Baltimore will finish their season by hosting the playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays. The O’s meet Toronto for a three-game series at home to close out 2022.

