BETTING NBA
03:54 PM, December 19, 2022

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/19

Date: 12/19/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +7.5   -110   O 229   -110   +260  
 Current +7.5   -110   230.5   -108   +240  
Atlanta Hawks  Open -7.5   -110   U 229   -110   -320  
 Current -7.5   -110   230.5   -112   -295  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   22.0 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. PF  Moritz Wagner   12.3 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   19.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. C  Bol Bol   12.4 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   13.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. PG  Markelle Fultz   10.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   19.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
3. C  Onyeka Okongwu   8.1 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. PF  Jalen Johnson   5.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SF  AJ Griffin   10.4 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 18 BOS +10.0 223.0 95-92
Fri, Dec 16 BOS +13.0 226.0 117-109
Wed, Dec 14 ATL +3.5 226.5 135-124
Sun, Dec 11 TOR +6.5 223.0 111-99
Fri, Dec 09 TOR +8.5 222.0 113-109

 

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 16 CHA +2.5 240.5 125-106
Wed, Dec 14 ORL -3.5 226.5 135-124
Mon, Dec 12 MEM +9.5 220.5 128-103
Sun, Dec 11 CHI -3.5 235.5 123-122
Fri, Dec 09 BKN +7.5 233.0 120-116

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Hawks are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic at home since the start of 2020/2021