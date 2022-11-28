BETTING NBA
04:26 PM, November 28, 2022

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/28

Date: 11/28/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +6.5   -110   O 223   -110   +220  
 Current +10.5   -110   223   -110   +400  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -6.5   -110   U 223   -110   -270  
 Current -10.5   -110   223   -110   -520  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   22.8 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. SF  Franz Wagner   19.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
3. C  Bol Bol   13.0 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. C  Mo Bamba   7.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. PF  Moritz Wagner   9.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SG  Gary Harris   10.8 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   29.3 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   24.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   8.9 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
4. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.7 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   10.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
6. SG  Seth Curry   11.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 PHI -0.5 213.5 133-103
Fri, Nov 25 PHI -2.0 214.0 107-99
Mon, Nov 21 IND +7.0 225.5 123-102
Sat, Nov 19 IND +7.5 226.0 114-113
Fri, Nov 18 CHI +8.0 221.5 108-107

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 POR -8.0 224.0 111-97
Fri, Nov 25 IND -3.5 233.5 128-117
Wed, Nov 23 TOR -2.5 222.5 112-98
Tue, Nov 22 PHI -8.0 217.5 115-106
Sun, Nov 20 MEM -7.5 224.5 127-115

Betting Insights:

  • The Orlando Magic are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Orlando Magic are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Orlando Magic have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Brooklyn Nets off a loss
  • The Orlando Magic are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets on the road off a loss over their last 5 games