Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Magic have won two straight for only the second time this season. Orlando has also won three of four games, which is their best stretch so far. The Bulls have won three of their past four but lost six of seven before that.

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls NBA Game Information

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls Game Predictions and Picks

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls Game News and Notes

The Magic are last in the Eastern Conference but are coming off a 110-108 win over the Mavericks. Chuma Okeke had a team-high 19 points, but Orlando had balanced scoring throughout. Seven Magic players were in double-digits in the win. Cole Anthony leads the Magic in scoring, averaging 17.8 points, six assists, and 5.9 rebounds a night.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are first in the East and coming off a 130-116 win over the Trail Blazers. Nikola Vucevic had a team-high 24 points, while DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine contributed 23 and 20 points. DeRozan leads Chicago in scoring, averaging 26.4 points, five assists, and five rebounds per game.

The Bulls are tenth in NBA scoring, averaging 111 points a game, while the Magic are 28th with 102.5. On defense, Chicago is 16th, allowing 109.2 points per game, while Orlando is 20th with 110.4. The Bulls have a point differential of +1.8, and the Magic are way down at -7.8. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 222.5, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 216.3.

Against the spread, Orlando is 23-28 and 16-12 on the road, while Chicago is 28-20-1 and 16-8 at home. One trend to watch for is the Magic are 7-1 ATS in their past eight road games against teams with winning home records.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes the value with Orlando in this matchup. According to the model, the Magic have a 35.93 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of +178, and an expected point margin of -4.2. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has Orlando at +320 on the moneyline and +9 on the spread.

The model recommends the Magic’s moneyline and spread, giving both wagers five-star ratings. It also expects this game to fall short of the total of 222.5, giving the under four stars.