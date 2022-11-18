BETTING NBA
12:09 PM, November 18, 2022

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/18

Date: 11/18/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +9   -110   O 222.5   -110   +315  
 Current +8.5   -112   221   -110   +270  
Chicago Bulls  Open -9   -110   U 222.5   -110   -400  
 Current -8.5   -108   221   -110   -335  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   16.3 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
2. SF  Franz Wagner   18.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
3. PG  Jalen Suggs   12.9 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. C  Bol Bol   12.6 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
5. PF  Chuma Okeke   6.0 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. C  Mo Bamba   6.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Chicago Bulls

1. C  Nikola Vucevic   15.9 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SG  Zach LaVine   22.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
3. SF  DeMar DeRozan   24.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   11.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. C  Andre Drummond   8.6 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. PF  Patrick Williams   9.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 MIN +7.5 223.0 126-108
Mon, Nov 14 CHA +1.5 225.0 112-105
Fri, Nov 11 PHO +7.5 214.5 114-97
Wed, Nov 09 DAL +8.5 213.0 94-87
Mon, Nov 07 HOU -5.0 224.5 134-127

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 NO +1.5 226.5 124-110
Sun, Nov 13 DEN +2.0 231.5 126-103
Wed, Nov 09 NO +1.5 232.5 115-111
Mon, Nov 07 TOR -2.5 221.0 111-97
Sun, Nov 06 TOR +4.0 220.0 113-104

Betting Insights:

  • The Orlando Magic are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Orlando Magic are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Orlando Magic are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road off a loss over their last 5 games
  • The Orlando Magic have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road off a loss
  • The Chicago Bulls have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Orlando Magic off a loss
  • The Chicago Bulls have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Orlando Magic at home off a loss