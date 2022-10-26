BETTING NBA
01:15 PM, October 26, 2022

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26

Date: 10/26/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +8   -110   O 219   -112   +290  
 Current +8.5   -110   214   -110   +300  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -8   -110   U 219   -108   -360  
 Current -8.5   -110   214   -110   -375  

Projected Core:

Orlando Magic

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   33.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
2. C  Jarrett Allen   12.0 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
3. C  Evan Mobley   13.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SG  Caris LeVert   11.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
5. PF  Kevin Love   9.3 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SF  Cedi Osman   16.0 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   14.3 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
2. PF  Paolo Banchero   22.8 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   15.0 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
4. PG  Cole Anthony   17.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. SG  Terrence Ross   15.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. C  Bol Bol   10.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Oct 24 NY +7.5 222.5 115-102
Sat, Oct 22 BOS +8.5 216.0 126-120
Fri, Oct 21 ATL +9.0 225.5 108-98
Wed, Oct 19 DET +3.5 215.0 113-109
Sun, Apr 10 MIA +7.0 218.0 125-111

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Oct 23 WAS -3.5 216.5 117-107
Sat, Oct 22 CHI -1.5 220.5 128-96
Wed, Oct 19 TOR +2.5 216.0 108-105
Fri, Apr 15 ATL +2.0 223.5 107-101
Tue, Apr 12 BKN +9.5 227.0 115-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Orlando Magic are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Orlando Magic are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Orlando Magic have covered in their last 6 games vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off two or more days rest
  • The Orlando Magic are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off two or more days rest over their last 9 games
  • The Orlando Magic have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road off a loss