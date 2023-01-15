BETTING NBA
01:34 PM, January 15, 2023

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/15

Date: 01/15/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +10   -110   O 231   -110   +370  
 Current +10   -110   231.5   -110   +380  
Denver Nuggets  Open -10   -110   U 231   -110   -480  
 Current -10   -110   231.5   -110   -490  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.2 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   16.1 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PG  Markelle Fultz   11.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   20.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   11.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. C  Bol Bol   11.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   24.9 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 9.7 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   18.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. PG  Bones Hyland   13.4 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. SG  Bruce Brown   10.9 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 UTA +5.5 234.0 112-108
Tue, Jan 10 POR +9.0 228.0 109-106
Mon, Jan 09 SAC +6.5 237.5 136-111
Sat, Jan 07 GS +6.5 231.0 115-101
Thu, Jan 05 MEM +6.5 230.0 123-115

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 LAC +4.5 222.0 115-103
Wed, Jan 11 PHO -14.5 227.0 126-97
Mon, Jan 09 LAL -13.0 236.5 122-109
Fri, Jan 06 CLE -5.0 221.5 121-108
Thu, Jan 05 LAC -4.5 229.5 122-91

Betting Insights:

  • The Orlando Magic are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Denver Nuggets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic at home off a win over their last 5 games
  • The Denver Nuggets are 8-2 (.800) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic off a win over their last 10 games