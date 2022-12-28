BETTING NBA
12:01 PM, December 28, 2022

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/28

Date: 12/28/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open -1.5   -110   O 228.5   -110   -126  
 Current -1   -110   229.5   -110   -120  
Detroit Pistons  Open +1.5   -110   U 228.5   -110   +108  
 Current +1   -110   229.5   -110   +102  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.1 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. PG  Markelle Fultz   11.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   19.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
4. PG  Cole Anthony   13.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
5. PF  Moritz Wagner   12.8 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   16.0 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.9 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
2. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. PG  Killian Hayes   9.2 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
4. C  Jalen Duren   7.6 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.7 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SG  Alec Burks   13.0 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 LAL -3.0 236.5 129-110
Fri, Dec 23 SA -6.0 227.5 133-113
Wed, Dec 21 HOU +1.0 223.5 116-110
Mon, Dec 19 ATL +8.5 229.5 126-125
Sun, Dec 18 BOS +10.0 223.0 95-92

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 26 LAC +5.5 222.5 142-131
Fri, Dec 23 ATL +10.0 234.0 130-105
Wed, Dec 21 PHI +11.5 222.0 113-93
Tue, Dec 20 UTA +2.5 228.5 126-111
Sun, Dec 18 BKN +8.0 228.0 124-121

Betting Insights:

  • The Detroit Pistons are 9-3 (.750) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic at home over their last 12 games