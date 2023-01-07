BETTING NBA
11:16 AM, January 7, 2023

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/07

Date: 01/07/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +6.5   -110   O 231.5   -110   +220  
 Current +6.5   -110   232   -110   +215  
Golden State Warriors  Open -6.5   -110   U 231.5   -110   -270  
 Current -6.5   -110   232   -110   -260  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   16.0 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PG  Markelle Fultz   11.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   19.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   12.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
6. PF  Moritz Wagner   12.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Jordan Poole   20.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   20.6 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   7.8 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
4. SF  Andrew Wiggins   19.1 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. C  Kevon Looney   6.7 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   7.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 05 MEM +6.5 230.0 123-115
Wed, Jan 04 OKC +1.5 230.5 126-115
Fri, Dec 30 WAS +4.5 226.5 119-100
Wed, Dec 28 DET -1.0 229.5 121-101
Tue, Dec 27 LAL -3.0 236.5 129-110

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 DET -6.5 231.5 122-119
Mon, Jan 02 ATL -1.5 236.5 143-141
Fri, Dec 30 POR +1.5 233.5 118-112
Wed, Dec 28 UTA +4.0 232.0 112-107
Tue, Dec 27 CHA -5.0 240.0 110-105

Betting Insights:

  • The Orlando Magic are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Orlando Magic have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Golden State Warriors off a loss
  • The Orlando Magic are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors on the road off a loss over their last 5 games