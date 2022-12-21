BETTING NBA
11:36 AM, December 21, 2022

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/21/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open -2.5   -110   O 223   -110   -146  
 Current -2   -112   223.5   -110   -134  
Houston Rockets  Open +2.5   -110   U 223   -110   +124  
 Current +2   -108   223.5   -110   +114  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.8 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. SF  Franz Wagner   19.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. PG  Markelle Fultz   11.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
4. PF  Moritz Wagner   12.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   12.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. C  Bol Bol   12.2 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   18.4 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   14.4 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.9 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   11.6 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   10.5 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 ATL +8.5 229.5 126-125
Sun, Dec 18 BOS +10.0 223.0 95-92
Fri, Dec 16 BOS +13.0 226.0 117-109
Wed, Dec 14 ATL +3.5 226.5 135-124
Sun, Dec 11 TOR +6.5 223.0 111-99

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 SA -4.5 227.5 124-105
Sat, Dec 17 POR +3.5 228.0 107-95
Thu, Dec 15 MIA +2.5 218.0 111-108
Tue, Dec 13 PHO +6.5 224.0 111-97
Sun, Dec 11 MIL +10.0 227.0 97-92