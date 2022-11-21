BETTING NBA
03:01 PM, November 21, 2022

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 11/21/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +7   -110   O 226.5   -110   +235  
 Current +6.5   -110   226   -110   +220  
Indiana Pacers  Open -7   -110   U 226.5   -110   -290  
 Current -6.5   -110   226   -110   -270  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   16.6 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Suggs   13.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. C  Bol Bol   13.3 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   19.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
5. C  Mo Bamba   7.7 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PF  Chuma Okeke   5.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.6 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 10.5 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   18.2 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. PF  Jalen Smith   11.1 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SG  Buddy Hield   18.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   19.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. PF  Isaiah Jackson   7.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 19 IND +7.5 226.0 114-113
Fri, Nov 18 CHI +8.0 221.5 108-107
Wed, Nov 16 MIN +7.5 223.0 126-108
Mon, Nov 14 CHA +1.5 225.0 112-105
Fri, Nov 11 PHO +7.5 214.5 114-97

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 19 ORL -7.5 226.0 114-113
Fri, Nov 18 HOU -5.0 237.0 99-91
Wed, Nov 16 CHA -1.0 236.5 125-113
Sat, Nov 12 TOR -2.5 229.0 118-104
Wed, Nov 09 DEN +5.0 235.5 122-119

Betting Insights:

  • The Orlando Magic are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers on the road in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Orlando Magic are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Orlando Magic have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Indiana Pacers on the road