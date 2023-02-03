BETTING NBA
12:35 PM, February 3, 2023

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/03

Date: 02/03/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +5   -110   O 231   -110   +180  
 Current +5   -112   229.5   -108   +166  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -5   -110   U 231   -110   -215  
 Current -5   -108   229.5   -112   -198  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   20.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.0 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   19.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. PG  Markelle Fultz   12.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. PG  Jalen Suggs   9.1 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   24.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   13.4 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   8.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. C  Naz Reid   10.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 PHI +10.5 231.0 105-94
Mon, Jan 30 PHI +10.0 230.5 119-109
Sat, Jan 28 CHI +2.5 230.5 128-109
Fri, Jan 27 MIA +9.0 218.5 110-105
Wed, Jan 25 IND -5.5 234.5 126-120

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 GS +5.5 240.5 119-114
Mon, Jan 30 SAC +1.5 237.0 118-111
Sat, Jan 28 SAC +1.5 238.5 117-110
Fri, Jan 27 MEM +1.5 236.0 111-100
Wed, Jan 25 NO +3.0 229.5 111-102

Betting Insights:

  • The Orlando Magic have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves off a loss
  • The Orlando Magic are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves off a loss over their last 5 games
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 1-4 (.200) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 6-9 (.375) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 10-4 (.714) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5-9 (.357) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 9-17 (.346) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 26 games
  • The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 16-9 (.615) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 14-7 (.667) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic have covered in their last 4 games on the road off a loss