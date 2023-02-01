BETTING NBA
11:57 AM, February 1, 2023

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/01

Date: 02/01/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +8.5   -110   O 231   -110   +300  
 Current +9.5   -110   231   -110   +315  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -8.5   -110   U 231   -110   -375  
 Current -9.5   -110   231   -110   -400  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   20.7 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.2 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   19.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. PG  Markelle Fultz   12.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. PF  Moritz Wagner   11.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.6 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 11.0 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.3 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. PG  Tyrese Maxey   20.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.1 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.2 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 PHI +10.0 230.5 119-109
Sat, Jan 28 CHI +2.5 230.5 128-109
Fri, Jan 27 MIA +9.0 218.5 110-105
Wed, Jan 25 IND -5.5 234.5 126-120
Mon, Jan 23 BOS +7.5 229.0 113-98

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 ORL -10.0 230.5 119-109
Sat, Jan 28 DEN -3.0 232.0 126-119
Wed, Jan 25 BKN -7.5 224.5 137-133
Sat, Jan 21 SAC +5.0 233.5 129-127
Thu, Jan 19 POR -1.5 235.0 105-95

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic at home off a loss over their last 5 games