BETTING NBA
12:03 PM, January 30, 2023

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/30

Date: 01/30/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +10.5   -112   O 232   -110   +410  
 Current +9.5   -110   232   -110   +315  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -10.5   -108   U 232   -110   -550  
 Current -9.5   -110   232   -110   -400  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   20.5 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.3 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. PG  Markelle Fultz   12.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   19.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   12.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. C  Bol Bol   11.3 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.8 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 11.2 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.3 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. PG  Tyrese Maxey   21.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.2 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 CHI +2.5 230.5 128-109
Fri, Jan 27 MIA +9.0 218.5 110-105
Wed, Jan 25 IND -5.5 234.5 126-120
Mon, Jan 23 BOS +7.5 229.0 113-98
Sat, Jan 21 WAS +7.0 231.5 138-118

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 DEN -3.0 232.0 126-119
Wed, Jan 25 BKN -7.5 224.5 137-133
Sat, Jan 21 SAC +5.0 233.5 129-127
Thu, Jan 19 POR -1.5 235.0 105-95
Tue, Jan 17 LAC +1.5 224.0 120-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Philadelphia 76ers have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Orlando Magic at home off two or more days rest