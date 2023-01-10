BETTING NBA
12:44 PM, January 10, 2023

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/10/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +7.5   -110   O 230   -110   +265  
 Current +7.5   -112   231   -110   +235  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -7.5   -110   U 230   -110   -330  
 Current -7.5   -108   231   -110   -290  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.8 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PG  Markelle Fultz   11.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   20.0 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   12.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. PF  Moritz Wagner   12.0 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   27.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   22.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SG  Anfernee Simons   22.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.9 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. PG  Gary Payton II   7.0 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 09 SAC +6.5 237.5 136-111
Sat, Jan 07 GS +6.5 231.0 115-101
Thu, Jan 05 MEM +6.5 230.0 123-115
Wed, Jan 04 OKC +1.5 230.5 126-115
Fri, Dec 30 WAS +4.5 226.5 119-100

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 TOR +3.0 226.5 117-105
Fri, Jan 06 IND +1.5 237.5 108-99
Wed, Jan 04 MIN -1.0 234.0 113-106
Mon, Jan 02 DET -9.5 232.0 135-106
Fri, Dec 30 GS -1.5 233.5 118-112