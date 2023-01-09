BETTING NBA
01:20 PM, January 9, 2023

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/09/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +6   -112   O 239.5   -110   +205  
 Current +6   -108   239   -110   +205  
Sacramento Kings  Open -6   -108   U 239.5   -110   -250  
 Current -6   -112   239   -110   -250  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.4 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.8 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PG  Markelle Fultz   11.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   20.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   12.3 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
6. PF  Moritz Wagner   12.0 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.9 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   24.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.9 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   14.1 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. SG  Malik Monk   14.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   11.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 07 GS +6.5 231.0 115-101
Thu, Jan 05 MEM +6.5 230.0 123-115
Wed, Jan 04 OKC +1.5 230.5 126-115
Fri, Dec 30 WAS +4.5 226.5 119-100
Wed, Dec 28 DET -1.0 229.5 121-101

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 07 LAL -7.5 243.0 136-134
Wed, Jan 04 ATL -1.0 244.5 120-117
Tue, Jan 03 UTA +3.5 242.5 117-115
Sun, Jan 01 MEM +4.0 240.0 118-108
Fri, Dec 30 UTA -3.0 242.5 126-125

Betting Insights:

  • The Sacramento Kings are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic since the start of 2020/2021