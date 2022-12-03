BETTING NBA
12:12 PM, December 3, 2022

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/03

Date: 12/03/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +9.5   -110   O 216.5   -110   +350  
 Current +10.5   -110   217.5   -110   +440  
Toronto Raptors  Open -9.5   -110   U 216.5   -110   -450  
 Current -10.5   -110   217.5   -110   -590  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   22.6 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. C  Bol Bol   12.7 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   19.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. PG  Cole Anthony   15.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. PF  Moritz Wagner   9.2 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. PG  Markelle Fultz   9.0 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   24.0 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   17.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
3. SF  OG Anunoby   18.8 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.0 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   17.1 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   11.7 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 02 CLE +10.5 217.5 107-96
Wed, Nov 30 ATL +6.5 228.0 125-108
Mon, Nov 28 BKN +11.5 224.0 109-102
Sun, Nov 27 PHI -0.5 213.5 133-103
Fri, Nov 25 PHI -2.0 214.0 107-99

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 02 BKN +1.5 223.0 114-105
Wed, Nov 30 NO -2.5 221.5 126-108
Mon, Nov 28 CLE -5.0 218.5 100-88
Sat, Nov 26 DAL +2.5 214.5 105-100
Wed, Nov 23 BKN +2.5 222.5 112-98

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic over their last 14 games