12:50 PM, January 13, 2023

Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff

Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/13

Date: 01/13/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +6   -110   O 233   -110   +200  
 Current +6   -108   233.5   -110   +184  
Utah Jazz  Open -6   -110   U 233   -110   -245  
 Current -6   -112   233.5   -110   -220  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.2 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. PG  Markelle Fultz   12.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   16.0 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   20.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   11.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. PF  Moritz Wagner   12.0 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   24.5 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   20.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. C  Walker Kessler   6.9 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   10.1 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
5. SG  Malik Beasley   14.0 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.5 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 10 POR +9.0 228.0 109-106
Mon, Jan 09 SAC +6.5 237.5 136-111
Sat, Jan 07 GS +6.5 231.0 115-101
Thu, Jan 05 MEM +6.5 230.0 123-115
Wed, Jan 04 OKC +1.5 230.5 126-115

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 10 CLE +2.5 226.5 116-114
Sun, Jan 08 MEM +5.5 234.5 123-118
Sat, Jan 07 CHI -2.5 239.5 126-118
Thu, Jan 05 HOU -7.0 231.5 131-114
Tue, Jan 03 SAC -3.5 242.5 117-115

Betting Insights:

  • The Utah Jazz are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Utah Jazz have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Orlando Magic off two or more days rest