BETTING NBA
10:02 AM, January 21, 2023

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/21

Date: 01/21/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Capital One Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +5.5   -110   O 229   -110   +194  
 Current +6   -110   230   -112   +205  
Washington Wizards  Open -5.5   -110   U 229   -110   -235  
 Current -6   -110   230   -110   -250  

Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   20.8 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.2 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   20.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. PG  Markelle Fultz   12.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   11.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. C  Bol Bol   11.9 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   22.2 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.7 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. SG  Bradley Beal   22.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   10.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
5. PF  Daniel Gafford   7.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. PF  Rui Hachimura   12.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 NO +1.0 229.5 123-110
Sun, Jan 15 DEN +11.0 234.0 119-116
Fri, Jan 13 UTA +5.5 234.0 112-108
Tue, Jan 10 POR +9.0 228.0 109-106
Mon, Jan 09 SAC +6.5 237.5 136-111

 

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 NY +5.0 225.0 116-105
Mon, Jan 16 GS +3.0 235.5 127-118
Fri, Jan 13 NY +3.5 220.0 112-108
Wed, Jan 11 CHI +1.5 228.5 100-97
Mon, Jan 09 NO -1.5 229.0 132-112

Betting Insights:

  • The Orlando Magic are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Washington Wizards are 12-5 (.706) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic off a win over their last 17 games