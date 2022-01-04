P.J. Tucker Clears Protocols, Active vs. Warriors

The Miami Heat have been hit hard by COVID-19, but they appear to be on the mend. The Heat’s official Twitter account confirmed that power forward P.J. Tucker would be active against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

UPDATE: P.J. Tucker will be active. https://t.co/GfuAcMEzgX — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 4, 2022

Tucker hasn’t played since December 19 and is one of six Heat players working their way through protocols. That is in addition to the five other players listed on their injury report dealing with physical ailments. The 36-year-old has been one of the best players for the Heat this season, starting 31 games and ranking third on the team in Value Over Replacement Player, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

Caleb Martin’s fantasy value takes a hit with Tucker back in the lineup. Martin started the past three games at power forward but will move back into a reserve role.

The Heat have split a pair of contests to open their six-game road trip. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook doesn’t like their chances to improve that record, as they enter tonight’s contest as +10 underdogs against the Warriors.