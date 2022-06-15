Pacers Are Shopping Myles Turner Once Again

Just a week after it was reported that Myles Turner was no longer on the trade block, the Indiana Pacers big man is right back on it. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Pacers have “resumed trade conversations” revolving around their center.

The Charlotte Hornets are a possible destination for the two-time NBA leader in blocked shots. Charlotte needs a man in the middle and appears willing to deal their 15th overall pick from this year’s NBA Entry Draft.

Around last year’s trade deadline, the Toronto Raptors were said to have been interested in Turner, but then he got hurt. Toronto is another team in need of a big man and has also been rumored to have an interest in Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

Turner was limited to just 89 games over the past two years, and health is undoubtedly a question mark with the oft-injured 26-year-old. He averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game in 42 starts last season.

