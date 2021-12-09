Pacers Head Coach Enters COVID Protocols

James Boyd of the IndyStar reports that Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has now entered the league’s health and safety protocols and could be in line to miss multiple upcoming games.

In response, the Pacers are erring on the side of caution and decided to cancel Thursday’s practice. Indiana is coming off a 122-102 home victory over the Knicks on Wednesday night. The Pacers are set to return to the court on Friday when they welcome the Dallas Mavericks. At this time, there’s no word from the league office as to any scheduling changes regarding the game.

Indiana is currently 11-16 on the year as the team has struggled out of the gates after qualifying for the playoff play-in tournament last year.

