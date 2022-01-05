Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon Out Wednesday Against Nets

James Boyd of the Indianapolis Star reports Malcolm Brogdon is officially out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.

Chris Duarte, Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb all here tonight but OUT tonight against the Nets, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 5, 2022

Brogdon is listed out for conditioning after being placed on the COVID-19 Health and Safety protocol and dealing with a lingering Achilles injury. A primary playmaker for the Pacers, Brogdon last played in a 125-96 loss to the Miami Heat on Dec. 25, playing eight minutes, scoring one point, one rebound and two assists. A regular starter, Brogdon has played 26 games this season, averaging 34 minutes, 19 points, five rebounds and three assists per game.

With Brogdon out of the rotation, expect Duane Washington Jr. to see playing time in the starting rotation. The rookie played 36 minutes in a 104-94 loss to the New York Knicks, scoring 17 points, two rebounds and four assists. In seven games this year, he averages 17 minutes, seven points, two rebounds and one assist per game.

The Pacers are an 8.5-point home underdog against the Brooklyn Nets on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 224-point total.