Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton (Knee) to be Evaluated Thursday
Paul Connor
According to Indiana pacers beat writer Scott Agness, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton will be evaluated Thursday after suffering injuries to his left knee and left elbow during Wednesday’s 119-113 loss to the New York Knicks.
Rick Carlisle said it's Haliburton left knee AND left elbow. "He’ll get checked out (Thursday) and we hope it’s not serious.”
Haliburton exited the contest late in the third quarter after being inadvertently stepped on by Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein following a layup attempt. The 22-year-old limped back to the locker room and left Madison Square Garden on crutches.
“Tyrese on the fall, I believe it was the third (hurt his) left elbow, left knee; he’s going to leave the building on crutches just so everybody’s aware,” said Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle. “He’ll get checked out (Thursday), we hope it’s not serious.”
Acquired by the Pacers at last season’s trade deadline, Haliburton has been spectacular in his first full season in Indiana, averaging 20.2 points and a league-high 10.2 assists in 40 games.
The Pacers will be back in action Friday at home against the Atlanta Hawks.
