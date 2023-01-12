Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton to Be Re-Evaluated in 2 Weeks

It’s a brutal blow to a Pacers team that is starting to make some noise within the East as Haliburton continues to bud into one of the league’s brightest young stars. He was diagnosed with a left elbow sprain and mild left knee bone contusion; both suffered in Wednesday night’s defeat to the New York Knicks. While his timetable is still unclear, check back in when he is re-evaluated in two weeks to see if he’ll make a return prior to February’s All-Star Break.
This season, Haliburton has averaged 20.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and a league-leading 10.2 assists in 40 starts. While he is out, expect both T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard to look to make up the minutes at point guard over the next few weeks.
2022-23 Most Improved Player of the Year Odds
Tyrese Haliburton currently has the third-shortest odds to win 2022-23 Most Improved Player of the Year at +1300, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
