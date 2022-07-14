Pacers Sign Deandre Ayton to Max Offer Sheet

Phoenix Suns restricted free agent center Deandre Ayton could be on his way to Indiana.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ayton has agreed to a four-year, $133 million max offer sheet with the Pacers.

It’s the largest offer sheet in NBA history, surpassing Otto Porter‘s four-year, $107 million deal signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2017.

Phoenix will have 48 hours to match if they hope to keep Ayton in a Suns uniform, or risk losing the talented big man for nothing in return.

Phoenix management has long made it known they do not view Ayton as a max player. The 25-year-old also appears to be at odds with head coach Monty Williams following his decision to bench Ayton in the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks.

Selected first overall by the Suns in the 2018 NBA Draft, the former Arizona Wildcat has averaged a double-double in each of his first four seasons. Ayton would provide an immediate upgrade at the center position for a Pacers team that is likely ready to move on from Myles Turner.

