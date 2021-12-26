Paul George will miss the next 3-4 weeks with an elbow injury

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Paul George will miss three to four weeks with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star F Paul George has a torn ligament in his right elbow and will be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2021

Originally it was thought to be just a sprained elbow. George suffered the injury on December sixth against Portland and missed five games. He leads Los Angeles in scoring, averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. In December, George is only shooting 37.2 percent from the field and 27.3 from three, well below his career average of 43.6 and 38.1.

Los Angeles has lost three of its past four and plays Denver on Sunday. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Clippers are a +138 against the Nuggets.

The team has already been without Kawhi Leonard for the whole season due to a leg injury. In addition to Leonard’s absence, Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson are both in health and safety protocols.

